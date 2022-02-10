Memorial race win sparks wonderful gesture from trainer

news, local-news, Beare, Bobby, Memorial, Kyneton, Sell, Mick, Boho Miss, mare

IF THERE'S one race at Kyneton that the local racing and sporting community embraces as much as their cup, run each year the day after Melbourne Cup Day, it's the Bobby Beare Memorial Handicap. Fittingly, the 2022 edition was won last weekend by a Kyneton trainer, with Mick Sell claiming the honours with his improving mare Boho Miss. It was the second time a Kyneton trainer has emerged victorious in the race, after Bob Challis won the inaugural event in 2019 with Great Alpine Road. It was won last year by the visiting Tasmania galloper Sir Da Vinci. The 0-58 handicap honours the memory of the much-loved star former Kyneton footballer and avid racing follower Bobby Beare, who died in 2019, aged 57. It's a race Kyneton trainers, in particular, want to win, with Sell, who considered himself an acquaintance of Beare, no exception. "I knew him and socialised with him a few times, but obviously I know his group of friends pretty well," he said. "It was pretty special to win it. His mates had that much respect for him. "He played more than 300 games for Kyneton and could not do enough teaching kids. "If kids were having a bad time somewhere, he would step in and help them out and get them back on track. "He's what you'd call a real good bloke." Read more: Bobby Beare - A footy fanatic who gave so much to the game he loved With one of the biggest crowds seen on course during the COVID-era at Kyneton on Saturday, Sell was chuffed to have the race bragging rights stay local, with Daniel Stackhouse piloting Boho Miss to a thrilling .2-length victory over a gallant Big Darryl. The same could be said of the coveted Bobby Beare Memorial horse rug awarded to the winner. In a wonderful and selfless gesture, Sell, who has two wins and four placings from his last nine runners, donated the prize to Beare's forever grateful mates. "They talk very highly of him, so I thought they deserved it," he said. Sell was just as content to have notched up a second straight win with Boho Miss, who broke her maiden at her previous start at Benalla in mid-January. "I think she has a fair bit of talent. I don't like to get ahead of myself too much, but she's a very nice filly," she said. "She'll go to the paddock now. Her six runs this preparation were all pretty tough, either coming from behind or not being able to get a run. "I want to have a good horse next time in." Boho Miss, by Redente out of Kicha, boosted her career record to two wins and four placings from 14 starts for earnings of $51,025. Read more: Challis-trained mare wins Bobby Beare Memorial race Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

