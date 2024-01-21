Roller boogie: dozens strap on their skates to disco in the city

A "sport for people might traditionally not be interested in sport" rolled into Bendigo CBD on Saturday, with dozens strapping on skates and boogying at the Roller Skating Disco.
Run by Bendigo's own Dragon City Roller Derby, as part of the city's Summer in the Parks festival, the club's first ever outdoor roller disco took over Hargreaves Mall on Saturday, January 20.
"We had a lot of faces that haven't participated in any of our events previously," Dragon City Roller Derby spokesperson, Rebecca Fisher, said.
"So It was really good to be able to get out and do it out in the open where people could see us and ask us questions about who we are and what we do."
Check out photos from the Roller Skating Disco at Hargreaves Mall:
With many children skating at the disco, Ms Fisher hoped the event would bolster numbers in the club's junior skating program, which was set to restart in February 2024. The club also had a junior derby team, the Spring Rollers.
"One of the great things about roller derby is there's a sport that attracts people who traditionally might not be interested in sport," she said.
"So we get a lot of kids who aren't interested in playing football or netball but they they find real joy in rolling around and learning something a little bit different."
