Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Four-wheel win for 'Chiko Rollers' at derby in Bendigo

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Let's roll: Chiko Rollers win out at weekend derby. Picture by Noni Hyett
Let's roll: Chiko Rollers win out at weekend derby. Picture by Noni Hyett

Who would win in a fight between a Chiko Roll and a Banshee?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.