Who would win in a fight between a Chiko Roll and a Banshee?
Bendigo's own Dragon City Roller Derby have the answer, after their team the Chiko Rollers won at round three of Victoria's Statewide Stampede roller derby tournament against the South Sea Banshees on May 6.
It was the Chiko Rollers first win of the season in the fast-paced full contact team sport played on quad roller-skates.
Check out the gallery below:
Held at Bendigo Showgrounds, the tournament saw eight teams from across the state face-off on the track in four games.
The win comes after the Bendigo team were forced to cancel their hosting of round seven of The Statewide Stampede in October 2022 due to floods, and continues to rebuild team numbers post COVID-19.
The Statewide Stampede is is a tournament that provides development opportunities in the niche sport, hoping to promote a strong sense of community within Victoria's roller derby teams.
The tournament comprises 10 teams and has been running since 2015.
