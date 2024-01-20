Splendid wild summer session provides gentle dose of nature

There were a wealth of activities for young nature lovers to choose from at the Wild Kids Summer Splendour session at Crusoe Reservoir and No. 7 Park on Saturday morning.
The January 20 event, run by local company WildPlay Co for the Bendigo City Council's Summer in the Parks festival, saw attendees turn their hands to a range of satisfying tasks, including cooking with mud, whittling sticks and weaving "nature crowns" out of vines and leaves.
Also taking place were nature hunts, hut and teepee construction and hammock play.
On the topic of the toys and tools in use, WildPlay Co founder Courtney Sullivan said her team were "big advocates of what's thought of as 'risky' play'".
"Let the kids play with some of these things in a safe and supervised way," she told the Advertiser.
That included using knives, climbing trees and walking on a suspended 'slack line' - all things it used to be normal to do as a kid, which helped develop "risk intelligence".
WildPlay Co, the first "nature immersion program" for kids in Bendigo, aims to "get kids outside, celebrate nature and develop a connection to it," Ms Sullivan said.
"Because we're firm believers that you can't protect what you don't care about."
Its activities are deliberately unstructured.
"The philosophy is to let kids engage with what interests them," Ms Sullivan said.
The gentle, individual approach seemed to suit most of those present on Saturday.
Laura Bruce, whose two children were keenly involved, said the morning had been enjoyable.
"And all the kids are nice and calm," she observed.
For those interested in nurturing "the next generation of environmental stewards" or simply setting their offspring up to get dirty, WildPlay Co is set to launch a new round of programs this month.
These include home schooling at Sedgwick and "nature based and bush kindy" at Huntly and Kangaroo Flat, Ms Sullivan said
