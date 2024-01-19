Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Future

New $8m tourism fund gives Bendigo events chance to shoot for the stars

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 19 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jacinta Allan and Minister for Tourism and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos wih Discovery Science and Technology Centre's Jamie Rooney and Alissa Van Soest at the centre's new planetarium. Picture by Darren Howe
Premier Jacinta Allan and Minister for Tourism and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos wih Discovery Science and Technology Centre's Jamie Rooney and Alissa Van Soest at the centre's new planetarium. Picture by Darren Howe

An $8 million regional tourism fund could help Bendigo "fill the calendar" with events to offset losing the Commonwealth Games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.