New $8m tourism fund gives Bendigo events chance to shoot for the stars

An $8 million regional tourism fund could help Bendigo "fill the calendar" with events to offset losing the Commonwealth Games.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Premier Jacinta Allan and Minister for Tourism and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos visited the Bendigo Discovery Science and Technology Centre on Friday, January 19 to announce the new Enabling Tourism Fund.
The money, from a $2 billion regional funding package linked to Melbourne 2026 being canned, would boost infrastructure and events around the state.
"That's what today's announcement is about, supporting future investment in your built infrastructure, and then making sure that you are filling that infrastructure with people," Ms Allan said.
"Those people might come for events at the [Bendigo] Art Gallery and we've supported over the years many, many of the big blockbuster exhibitions that have attracted so many people to Bendigo.
"It's not just Bendigo that reaps the benefit of this, it's the entire region.
"But [we're] also making sure that there's a diversity of events and activities that are there year round.
"We've got great facilities, we want to make sure that we are continuing to provide that diversity of offering."
According to Ms Allan, one in every 11 jobs in regional Victoria was in the tourism industry.
Grants would be available from $20,000 to $500,000 for tourism businesses, not-for-profit and traditional owner organisations.
The new fund would take ideas through to the design phase to make them investment ready.
Mr Dimopoulos said the fund was split into two streams, with the first to provide support and test the concept of a project through a feasibility study or masterplan.
The second stream would fund detailed design packages, funding strategies or community engagement plans.
General manager at Discovery Alissa Van Soest said it was able to double the size of its planetarium with $250,000 from the state government.
The new planetarium had a 77 per cent higher visit rate, according Ms Allan.
Mr Dimopoulos said the $250,000 in taxpayer money "yielded a $630,000 scope of works", such as a bigger dome and better sound and projection technology.
He said the fund could pay for ideas such as expanding winery cellar doors for food and wine events, or to improve access to regional natural assets.
Applications for the Enabling Tourism Fund are open until Friday, March 28. For more information on the grants and the new guide, visit tourism.vic.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.