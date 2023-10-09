The old planetarium space at the Discovery Science and Technology Centre has been converted into a learning space set to open for children of all ages and abilities.
The community project cost $20,000 and was funded through the eighth round of a federal government infrastructure fund project.
Discovery general manager Alissa Van Soest said the money was used to install lighting at the formerly pitch-black room, as well as new flooring, benches and ergonomic chairs.
MORE NEWS:
The space would be used by schools, birthday parties and other special events for experiments and sensory activities.
Discovery was one of 12 not-for-profit organisations in the Bendigo electorate that shared $150,000 of federal government money.
Other recipients included Castlemaine Community House, South Bendigo Bowls Club and Heathcote Bowling Club, which all received $20,000.
The Stroke Association of Victoria Bendigo received $19,490, and the Kyneton Community House received $15,222.
Ms Chesters said the funding stream was popular among local groups looking to do some capital works.
"For some of them, this is their first time they've been successful, and for others they've been successful a few times," she said.
"Every application is judged on its merits, and that's why the Discovery centre does quite well, but equally for those who've scored the first time, we know that this funding will make a huge difference to the work that they do."
OTHER NEWS:
The Marong Golf Course Reserve Committee received $8000, the Bendigo Queer Arts Festival will get $6375, and the Macedon Rages Accessible Arts will benefit to the tune of $6375.
Other funding handouts include the Castlemaine Historical Society ($5500), the Bendigo Woodturners ($5000) and the Chewton Domain Society ($3670).
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.