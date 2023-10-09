Bendigo Advertiser
New lab opened at Bendigo Discovery's old planetarium room

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
October 10 2023 - 4:30am
Discovery general manager Alissa Van Soest and Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Discovery general manager Alissa Van Soest and Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The old planetarium space at the Discovery Science and Technology Centre has been converted into a learning space set to open for children of all ages and abilities.

