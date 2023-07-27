The battle will be on for Bendigo to win back the title of Top Tourist Town after the city lost the crown to rivals Ballarat at the TAC Victoria Tourism Industry Council awards in Sorrento on Wednesday night.
Ballarat took out the category in the inaugural competition in 2021 but Bendigo triumphed last year and went on to win silver in the national stakes.
But in a result reached both by judges' decision and input from tens of thousands of online public voters, Ballarat has taken the honour back in 2023.
"From attractions like Sovereign Hill to unique experiences like the Ballarat International Foto Biennale, Ballarat's reputation as a major hub for tourists is second-to-none," the Ballarat Courier bragged on its website on Thursday.
Despite the disappointment, the City of Greater Bendigo was upbeat about Bendigo's runner-up status, which it shared with Heathcote in the Top Small Tourism Town category.
The second placings recognised the area's "incredible offerings for visitors" made possible by "a passionate and hard working tourism industry", Cr Andrea Metcalf said.
"I am absolutely delighted that people have found Bendigo and Heathcote to be such wonderful and memorable places to visit," the mayor said.
"This is a fantastic endorsement for all those who contribute to Greater Bendigo's strong reputation as a must-see destination."
Bendigo's silver gong recognised its heritage architecture, beautiful parks and gardens and many attractions, including the Great Stupa and Bendigo Art Gallery, the council said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
While Heathcote was placed second for its "stunning natural landscape, boutique wineries, walking and cycling trails".
Bendigo had had a hugely successful year in terms of arts and culture, the council pointed out, with the Bendigo Gallery hosting exclusive exhibitions Australiana: Designing a Nation and The Australian Women's Weekly: 90 years of an Australian Icon.
The city also received rave reviews for its unlikely staging of Wagner's famous opera the Ring Cycle, which was performed three times over five weeks at Ulumbarra Theatre, attracting visitors from around the world.
State MP for Northern Victoria Gaelle Broad congratulated the northern Victorian finalists in the tourism awards, which also included Echuca and Woodend.
"We have so many wonderful towns that offer tremendous visitor experiences, and I encourage everyone to take the time out and enjoy exploring regional Victoria while supporting local businesses," she said.
"Northern Victoria offers so many diverse visitor experiences, from the Mallee to the snowfields, historic streetscapes and stunning lakes and rivers, and amazing food and wine."
