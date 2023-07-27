Bendigo Advertiser
2023 TAC Victorian Top Tourism Town Awards

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 27 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
COGB tourism and business staff Merryn White, Terry Karamaloudis, Jacqui Trimby, Glenn Harvey, Janet Wicks, Izabelle So and Melissa Jensen with the silver award.
The battle will be on for Bendigo to win back the title of Top Tourist Town after the city lost the crown to rivals Ballarat at the TAC Victoria Tourism Industry Council awards in Sorrento on Wednesday night.

