A third of Bendigo's annual rainfall fell in three weeks. What's next?

A third of Bendigo's annual rain has fallen in the past that three weeks as storm after storm rolled across the region, Bureau of Meterology data shows.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The big wet since January 1 has dumped 155.8mm of rain on the Bureau's gauge at the Bendigo Airport, with the city's yearly average being 519.7mm.
The 91.8mm that fell on January 8 was the biggest single-day downpour on record for the city.
Heathcote has so far had 20.8mm this month, with Maryborough, Rochester and Bridgewater-on-Loddon having 77.4mm, 98.8mm and 106.4mm, respectively.
In areas around Bendigo, up to 180mm rain fell in one two-day event on January 7-8.
"Bendigo Airport has received over 400 per cent of its January rainfall ... the (monthly) average is 35.4 mm at Bendigo Airport," a Bureau spokesperson said.
They said despite the very wet start to the year, long-term predictions for Central Victoria pointed to the weather drying out, with it "not likely" there would be more above average rainfall for the foreseeable future.
"Much of central Victoria is likely to experience below median rainfall across the month of February, however rainfall is still expected to occur as the region typically records 10 to 50 mm of rain during the month," the Bureau spokesperson said.
"Unlike the long-range forecast released on the 4 January 2024, wetter than median conditions for Victoria are not likely.
"The outlook for February is for rainfall likely to be below median for most of the NT, WA and SA, and western parts of Victoria, NSW and Queensland.
The spokesperson said the while long-range predictions could give an idea of what to expect, weather could change at short notice.
"Significant rainfall events can occur in regions where below average rainfall is the most likely forecast for a month or season," they said.
"The Bureau's seven day weather forecast provides the best advice for short-term weather events such as heavy rainfall."
Climate change was a major influence on the Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecasts, the spokesperson said.
They said climate change meant there would be an increase in extreme events, including rainfall.
"Some of the changes projected in Australia include a greater number of extremely hot days and fewer extremely cool days," they said.
"A decrease in cool season rainfall in eastern and southern Australia and more intense short-duration heavy rainfall events, which will lead to increases in flash flooding."
The spokesperson said people should keep themselves up-to-date with what was happening in their region.
"Communities are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.