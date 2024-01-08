Parts of Bendigo flooded after 91mm of rain dumped on city

Bendigo is reeling from the massive amount of rain dumped on the city in a two-day period.
More than 91mm of rain was recorded at the Bendigo Airport in the 24 hours to 9am on January 8.
Many roads in the Huntly, East Bendigo and Longlea area were cut by floodwaters, with residents left stranded.
Axe Creek was fast moving and its level was just below the bridge over the McIvor Highway at Longlea.
There was some infrastructure damage to homes around Bendigo as well as roads and the car park at Epsom Village was submerged.
Major roads including the McIvor Highway, Midland Highway, Loddon Valley Highway and Calder Highway have been affected by the floods.
Many residents in the Huntly area were either cut off from the city or were experiencing difficulty getting around because of the number of roads that were flooded
The Bendigo creek appears to have broken its banks in Huntly.
