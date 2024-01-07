Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Weather

Bendigo region drenched as thunderstorms roll in, with more coming

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated January 7 2024 - 7:20pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mia, 1, on a rainy walk at Lake Weeroona on Sunday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Mia, 1, on a rainy walk at Lake Weeroona on Sunday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Thunderstorms rolled into the Bendigo region on January 7, bringing heavy rain and flash flooding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.