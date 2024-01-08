Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Pictures tell the story of flooding in the Greater Bendigo area

January 8 2024 - 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a wet few days, with more than 90mm of rain falling in Bendigo in a 24-hour period.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.