Pictures tell the story of flooding in the Greater Bendigo area

It's been a wet few days, with more than 90mm of rain falling in Bendigo in a 24-hour period.
The deluge has lead to roads being flooded, parks being covered in water and travel times hit as major arterial roads into Bendigo have been cut.
Our photographers and journalists have been out capturing the impact of the storm systems, which started to roll in from just after 8am on Sunday, January 7.
In the wake of the fronts - which brought up to falls of 160mm in the Campaspe River catchment - warnings have gone out to move to higher ground for residents along the river up to Rochester.
A town meeting at Rochester was told that more than 60 houses were at risk from a high-flood mark of 115metres above sea level.
Huntly was also badly hit by flooding - the third time in as many weeks - with a community meeting due to be held on Wednesday to raise concerns.
