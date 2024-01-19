Do you love op-shops? Bendigo's are booming. Put these ones on your list

Donations are up. Demand is up. It's a boom time for Bendigo's op shops.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Rising cost of living and changing attitudes to buying second-hand are driving people to the city's ever-growing number of charity stores.
Quality clothes and household goods at affordable prices are in demand, but the shops' managers say they also have to contend with a lot of unsaleable items that end up at the tip.
For at least one store, donations need to pass the "bestie" test (see below).
The Advertiser did a tour of a few stores and spoke to their staff, along with a few customers, to take the temperature of the thrift shop scene.
Where: 53 Williamson Street, Bendigo
We spoke to: manager Leanne Tingley
Look for: Premium items
"We're fairly new but we've been doing so well here. We opened in June last year. The serious op-shoppers know we're here but a lot of people are still finding us.
"We're classed as a premium store, so we have lots of higher-end clothing in here. People can get some amazing bargains, some really high end stuff quite cheap. We have dresses that come in with the tags still on. They might have cost $250 and I'll put $20 on them. If the customers can walk out, having got a bargain and had a fun experience, that's what we want. Because people are doing it so much harder now, and a lot more people are op-shopping.
"We get lots of stock from our warehouse in Melbourne but at the moment we're overwhelmed with local donations. We're getting some really, really good stuff in. There is the other stuff as well. We've got a bit of a campaign going at the moment that asks: 'Does it pass the bestie test? If it's good enough to give to your bestie, then it's good enough to donate'. There is a lot that goes into landfill each year. We're trying to educate customers about the donations we can't take - prams, knives, used mattresses, doonas and pillows.
"Every cent we make it goes straight into our charities. We've got the centre in Kangaroo Flat that can help people with bills and vouchers and food. There are a lot of different charities within Uniting and all our money goes into those.
"We get lots of people coming in who are really struggling. I had a homeless guy come in when it was raining who had no jacket so I just went out the back and found him something. Then he came back later with the jacket on when I was squeegying out the shop after being flooded and he asked if I needed a hand and said thank you so much. It was a rare thing to give something away but it was absolutely pelting down, and that's what we're here for. That's why I do my job. So I can help people. This is the best job you could ever ask for and the volunteers are fantastic.
Where: 315 Eaglehawk Rd, California Gully
We spoke to: CEO Matt Parkinson and op shop manager Rod Meadows
Look for: Good stuff, like RM Williams
"Our op shop was in Hargreaves Street for 9-10 years but as we increased our homelessness services the shop suffered, and parking there was difficult. When we started in 2010 it was everything on a shoestring but at the start of 2022 we changed our business model. Thanks to the generosity of donors - businesses, individuals and philanthropic interests - we ended up with enough money to buy the building in Hargreaves Street and put a deposit on this place in Eaglehawk.
"The building is a former autoelectrician's. We renovated it ourselves and opened last August, and trade has been really, really healthy. On our open day we estimated we had about 1000 people come through. The queues were huge.
"We've had really good patronage and donations. The people around here have taken it on as their own little op shop. And we've got our regular characters around here. It's pretty cool. When we were in town we didn't really belong to anyone.
"We get some good stuff, like R M Williams brand. We've got to find the balance between keeping things cheap enough for people to afford them and raising money for our homelessness services - the op shop's a big part of our business model. We're refurbishing the Hargreaves Street building and our homelessness services will all be located there when it reopens later this year.
"Pre-Christmas every year we get flooded with donations and they're not always good donations. We just took a whole truckload of stuff to the tip and it cost $130 to get rid of it. We want good stuff, we want to be able to sell it.
"We've got 64 volunteers and they are amazing. We have also had amazing support from the community. There are more op shops now and we're all doing well, so that must say something. People want to go shopping and spend a couple of bucks not spend a fortune.
Where: 98 Queen St, Bendigo
We spoke to: manager Kirsty Morrisson and volunteers Lorie Sarson and Troy Broadhurst
Look for: Reasonable prices (and the cats)
"The shop's been here probably 10 years but it used to be in Hargreaves Street. It's very well supported by the Bendigo community. We're a real family team here and we love cats.
"The quality of our donations is generally very high. We get some good stuff and stuff with the tags still on.
"Leading up to Christmas we definitely did see a rise in demand, with people buying their gifts here.
"We're trying to keep the prices reasonable. We have an imperative to raise money for the animals but we also know that everyone's doing it tough.
"Since COVID, takings are up substantially. People are buying more than they used to. In a single transaction they will spend $11-$20 instead of just a few dollars. They're looking to buy from the op shop rather than buying new.
"In this throwaway society a lot of the stuff people are throwing away is still really good. That tells you something about the gap between the haves and have nots.
Who spoe to: RSPCA customer Joan Armstrong, from Kangaroo Flat
"I love popping in. I come once a week, on a Friday, for a chat and a little bit of a look, I drop off and pick up a bit. I shouldn't really be buying anything. I'm trying to downsize, not upsize. But this 1950s cup matches one that belonged to my mother. She won a "prettiest cup and saucer" competition with it. I'm going to buy it just for Mum's sake.
Where: 2/8 Wood St, Long Gully
We spoke to: Loddon Mallee manager Lisa Renato
Look for: furniture (which moves very quickly)
"We've only been open for a very short period of time. Since we opened our doors less than three months ago, we've been seeing 300 different customers purchasing from us every week. And more and more people are coming in and discovering us for the first time.
"We are seeing demand for high quality products at a low price. People are wanting to support Lifeline but also wanting good quality things. Demand continues to be there. Particularly our furniture seems to move very quickly.
"I think like many thrift stores at this time of year donations are on the increase. There's always a level of crappy stuff, there's always a percentage. But we've got quite a lot of circular economy measures in place to recycle.
We spoke to: Lifeline Store customer Tamara Rowley
"I love op-shopping. I grew up with a weekly $2 op shop allowance. I'm always hunting for a new bargain. This is my first time here at the Lifeline Store.
"I buy women's clothes, kids clothes - my second baby is due in four weeks - and little knickknacks. We get really good quality clothes at a much cheaper price. Books are a big thing for me and my friends. We have informal book swaps.
"The cost of living has definitely gone up and we've had to adjust our budget but we're making ends meet. Not through op-shopping, though, because that is something I have always done.
We spoke to: Customers Elise and Chris Barter, at Salvation Army thrift shop on Marong and Eaglehawk roads
"We're very lucky to have the selection of op shops we do in Bendigo. This is one of my favourites. We come here a lot. It's pretty cheap and the money definitely goes back into the Bendigo community.
"I've always been a keen op-shopper and having a large family - we've got seven boys, aged 16 to 15 months - probably 90 per cent of our household items and clothes come from op shops or Marketplace.
"Pretty much all the kids are keen op-shoppers as well. We donate too. We had a big cleanout before Christmas. We live out of town and every time we come in we hit one or two at least. I probably go to at least five op shops a week.
"We buy clothes, household items, a lot of books. We're home schoolers too, so it's been good for the boys to learn about giving and budgeting, and we pick up a lot of homeschool items, a lot of arts and craft materials.
"I think things certainly have got tougher over recent times. Not necessarily for us but definitely for our family and friends. Definitely over the last couple of years I think op shops have been getting busier and I think they're getting a lot more donations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.