Do you love op-shops? Bendigo's are booming. Put these ones on your list

"We get lots of people coming in who are really struggling. I had a homeless guy come in when it was raining who had no jacket so I just went out the back and found him something. Then he came back later with the jacket on when I was squeegying out the shop after being flooded and he asked if I needed a hand and said thank you so much. It was a rare thing to give something away but it was absolutely pelting down, and that's what we're here for. That's why I do my job. So I can help people. This is the best job you could ever ask for and the volunteers are fantastic.

