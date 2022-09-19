Top tips for op shopping

The days are longer, the air is warmer... spring is finally here!
It's the perfect time to clear out your old items and make way for new op shop finds (well, new to you at least).
For some, op shopping is a much-loved hobby. They can walk into any small thrift shop, or huge warehouse-style Salvos and flick through the racks with ease.
For others, the racks brimming with pre-loved clothing are intimidating.
It's difficult to know where to start browsing and near-impossible to decide if it's worth trying something on.
If you fall into the second camp, the experts at Salvos Stores have collated a few simple tips that will turn your op shop pit stops into the exciting thrift-ventures they should be.
All Salvos Stores are colour-coded, which not only looks really pretty but allows you to head straight for the hues that work for you.
The colours that show off your complexion and work best with your hair. The colours that make you 'pop'.
Thrift shops are filled with clothes ranging from BNWT (brand new with tags) to true vintage finds that have survived the decades, and much like trends that have evolved over the years, so have the way designers and brands size garments.
You may be a certain size in today's world, but that doesn't necessarily mean that a vintage garment in that same size will fit just as well. Nothing beats trying a garment on, whether that's in a change room, or at home when purchased.
It sounds simple but take a moment to actually feel the fabric of the item you're considering before you bother trying it on. Is it soft? Does it stretch? Is it see-through?
For bonus points, check the care label. It'll give you a quick snapshot into whether you need to hand-wash a piece, dry-clean it or can chuck it in the machine.
The care label will also let you know what it's made of - is it mainly natural fibres like cotton, linen or wool, or is it synthetic (which may irritate those with sensitive skin).
A blend of both is often the case, and usually delivers the best of both worlds.
Specialise in the sale of pre-loved items generously donated by the Australian public.
Ranging from family stores and thrift shops to their well-known Salvos Stores, all stores sell quality used goods, including clothing, shoes, homewares and books.
All profits made through their stores go to funding Salvation Army programs and services around the country.
To find your nearest store, visit salvosstores.com.au.
