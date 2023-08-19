Bendigo Advertiser
MADCOW opens new op shop in California Gully as homeless service grows

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 19 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
Matthew Parkinson was blown away by the reaction to MADCOW's new op shop opening. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Matthew Parkinson was blown away by the reaction to MADCOW's new op shop opening. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

A crowd of people were eagerly waiting outside the doors of MADCOW's new op shop, which officially opened on Saturday, August 19.

