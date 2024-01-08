Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Brilliant Berg, medal haul for Bendigo multi-event athletes

By Nathan Dole
January 8 2024 - 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo's Kai Norton had an impressive weekend in the heptathlon.
South Bendigo's Kai Norton had an impressive weekend in the heptathlon.

A MARK of 16.87 metres at the AV Throwers Meet on Saturday at Lakeside Stadium has lifted Bendigo shot put star Emma Berg to the sixth rung in Australia's best at open level.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.