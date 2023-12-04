Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Berg wins shot put showdown at Zatopek classic

By Nathan Dole
December 5 2023 - 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo's Emma Berg on her way to winning the shot put challenge at Zatopek. Picture by Scott Sidley
South Bendigo's Emma Berg on her way to winning the shot put challenge at Zatopek. Picture by Scott Sidley

HOT put star Emma Berg has added a Zatopek challenge to a long list of athletics championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.