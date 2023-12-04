Berg wins shot put showdown at Zatopek classic

HOT put star Emma Berg has added a Zatopek challenge to a long list of athletics championships.
The gun from South Bendigo Athletics Club teamed with dual Paralympian Todd Hodgetts to win the shot put showdown at last Saturday night's field and track classic at Lakeside.
Run as part of the On Track night series the meet drew many fans to watch plenty of the country's best compete.
A triple national champion, Berg's best at the Zatopek 10 was 15.97m.
Hodgetts reached a mark of 14.28m which gave them a combined tally of 30.25 to beat their nearest rivals by 21 centimetres.
A top field in the challenge included Ashley Moloney, bronze medallist in the decathlon at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, along with Geelong's Christian Paynter, and Albury's Xylavene Beale.
Bendigo Region was also strongly represented on the track.
Bendigo Harriers' Nathan Stoate and South Bendigo's Archie Reid ran the Zatopek 10,000m which doubled as the national championship in 29:42.10 and 29:43.21 to be 15th and 16th in the 22-runner field.
There were record-breaking runs by South Bendigo's Chelsea Tickell and Bendigo University's Avery McDermid in the mile.
Tickell ran the Jamieson LVA under-16 mile of 1609m in 5:05.10 to claim third place and broke her Bendigo residential record across the under-15, 16 and 18 age groups.
It was a brilliant run as her previous best was 5:20 achieved at Aberfeldie last February.
A run of 4:22.27 by McDermid in the Hillard LVA under-16 mile set a Bendigo residential record from under-16 to open.
The de Castella under-20 3000m included Bendigo Harriers' Harrison Boyd and South Bendigo's Logan Tickell.
Boyd clocked 8:31.74 to be 10th as Tickell's time of 3:34.77 earned 13th place.
Meanwhile, several of Athletics Bendigo's young stars will be in the west to contest the Australian All Schools field and track titles from Thursday.
Victoria's team to compete in Perth from December 7 to 10 includes South Bendigo's pole vault ace Rhys Hansen from Waaia and a student at Nathalia SC in the under-16 class.
Abbey Reid from Girton Grammar will race in the under-16 1500m and 3000m, and Hailey Stubbs from Sacred Heart College Kyneton and Bendigo Harriers will contest under-16 hammer.
South Bendigo's Jasper Seymour who studies at Weeroona College will contest under-15 shot put.
Now based in Melbourne, Liam Shadbolt from Swan Hill is in the under-17 high jump.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.