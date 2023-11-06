Region's stars strike gold at state All Schools Championships

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's young stars struck four gold among a medal haul of a dozen in the weekend's finale to the Victorian All Schools Field and Track Championships in Melbourne.
Hundreds of students competed across Saturday and Sunday at Lakeside Stadium in South Melbourne.
A rising star in distance running, Chelsea Tickell from Bendigo South East SC in Flora Hill reigned supreme in the under-15 800m.
A week after her victory in the under-15 1500m, Chelsea ran the 800m in 2:23.09 to be number one.
Weeroona College's Kai Norton capped a great run across the under-15 field events.
A mark of 42.98m at javelin earned gold and a best of 41.36m meant silver at hammer.
Hailey Stubbs from Sacred Heart College achieved a mark of 45.20m to be the under-16 hammer champion.
Waaia's Rhys Hansen who is a member of South Bendigo Athletics Club represented Nathalia SC in pole vault and cleared 3.90m to take gold in the under-16 showdown.
Another of the Bendigo South East Dragons' top distance runners, Avery McDermid ran the under-16 800m in 1:54.86 to claim silver in the under-16 class.
At long jump, Jorja Morrison from Catherine McAuley College leapt 5.33m to be silver medallist in the under-18 contest.
Jordyn Lewis from Spring Gully Primary School cleared 2.30m at pole vault to earn silver in the under-14 final.
A great season for Bendigo South East's Cooper Richardson rolled on as ran the 200m in 23.43 to be third in the under-15 class.
A time of 2:16.82 in the 800m clinched bronze for Genevieve Nihill from Catherine McAuley College in the under-17 category.
Emma Orme from Bendigo Senior SC cleared 2.80m at pole vault to be the under-17s bronze medallist.
Nate Smith from St Joseph's Echuca was third in the under-14 pole vault final after a leap of 1.80m.
Also in action across the weekend were Jemma Norton from Bendigo Senior SC; St Joseph's Echuca's Amalie and Scarlett Southern; Bendigo South East's Isabella Noonan; Sacred Heart Kyneton's Sarah Fitzpatrick and Tyler Fynch; and Abbey Reid from Girton Grammar.
