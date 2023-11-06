Bendigo Advertiser
Region's stars strike gold at state All Schools Championships

November 7 2023 - 10:05am
Weeroona College's Kai Norton won gold at the Victorian All Schools Field and Track Championships Picture by Luke West
Weeroona College's Kai Norton won gold at the Victorian All Schools Field and Track Championships Picture by Luke West

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's young stars struck four gold among a medal haul of a dozen in the weekend's finale to the Victorian All Schools Field and Track Championships in Melbourne.

