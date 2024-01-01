Bendigo Advertiser
Hilson, Sullivan start 2024 in super style at Maryborough

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 1 2024 - 6:41pm, first published 6:33pm
Maryborough's Charlie Sullivan races to victory on home soil in the under-18 boys 120m. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Maryborough's Charlie Sullivan races to victory on home soil in the under-18 boys 120m. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Bendigo veteran Greg Hilson and Maryborough teenager Charlie Sullivan opened 2024 in perfect fashion when they raced to impressive victories on Maryborough Gift day.

