Hilson, Sullivan start 2024 in super style at Maryborough

Bendigo veteran Greg Hilson and Maryborough teenager Charlie Sullivan opened 2024 in perfect fashion when they raced to impressive victories on Maryborough Gift day.
Hilson broke through for his first Maryborough victory in the open 1600m and then backed-up later in the day to win the masters 1600m.
Sullivan sprinted to a strong win in the under-18 boys 120m.
Racing off a handicap of 300m, Hilson looked the winner of the open 1600m event a long way out.
He reeled in the outmarkers with about 550m remaining and controlled the race to the finish line.
He won in a time of 4:08.32 - seven seconds clear of runner-up Josh Bail, who raced off 70m.
The win in the masters mile was evn more dominant.
It was a well-deserved double victory for the South Bendigo middle-distance specialist.
A regular at Maryborough on New Year's Day, Hilson had a handful of placings to his name over the years, but no victories.
He'd placed in the open 1600m twice previously and finished second and third respectively in the open 400m and masters mile.
Much to the home crowd's delight, Sullivan took out the under-18 boys 120m.
The 13-year-old raced off 15m and ran the 120m in a slick time of 12.83 seconds.
Sullivan's brilliant start to 2024 came on the back of an eye-catching 2023.
He opened 2023 by winning the Sally Conory Memorial 200m final in Bendigo.
Sullivan won gold in the Athletics Victoria field and track championships under-14 100m and went on to win bronze for Victoria in the under-14 relay at the Australian Track and Field Championships in Brisbane.
The two feature finals of the day were exciting races.
The Max Martin Memorial Maryborough Gift final for men looked set to be a two-man race between Lawson Power and Cooper Sherman and that's the way it panned out.
Backmarker Sherman (two metres) and Power (five metres) won their respective semi-finals in slick times and it was hard to see anyone else in the final saluting.
It was Power who won the battle in the final, running the 120m in 12.34 seconds to defeat the fast-finishing Sherman, while defending champion Chris Vi was third.
The women's gift final was a more open affair. Just five one hundredths of a second split the three semi-final winning times.
In the final it was Cassandra Wang Lecouteur who edged out the other two semi-final winners Miriam Suares-Jury and Jessica Payne in a time of 13.87 seconds.
Wang Lecouteur, a two-time finalist at Stawell, took home the $8000 first prize.
