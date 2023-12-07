Blog: Damaging wind warning for 100 km/h gusts on hot day

Happy Friday Greater Bendigo and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily live blog. Below you'll find live news and community updates from our community. Check out yesterday's blog here.
We're in for a hot day with a top of 35 degrees and the possibility of a shower of two and a possible storm - with the potential for a severe thunderstorm. . The fire danger will be high with an extreme UV index. The fire danger for today is high in the Northern Country and the North Central regions, while it is extreme in the Mallee and Wimmera. For the latter two regions today has been declared a total fire ban day with no fires to be lit or allowed to remain alight in the open air.
Here's what's making news this morning: A serial sex offender has been denied bail after allegedly breaking into a victim's house, and a temporary fire station is sitting empty as the wait for new headquarters drags on. A Myers Flat publican calls last drinks after 25 years of beer and family while the team at Cafe El Beso in View St are also set to shut up shop.
In positive news, plans have been unveiled for a $1.2m Marong childcare centre for 105 children.
With that, here's our blog. Stick with us, it may take a while to load. If you have a news tip, let us know at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
