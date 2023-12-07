Blog: Damaging wind warning for 100 km/h gusts on hot day

We're in for a hot day with a top of 35 degrees and the possibility of a shower of two and a possible storm - with the potential for a severe thunderstorm. . The fire danger will be high with an extreme UV index. The fire danger for today is high in the Northern Country and the North Central regions, while it is extreme in the Mallee and Wimmera. For the latter two regions today has been declared a total fire ban day with no fires to be lit or allowed to remain alight in the open air.