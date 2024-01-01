'Horror year' on Victoria's roads as police urge caution for 2024

Victoria Police have said "single-acts of non-compliance" and basic driving errors played a role in more than half of road deaths in 2023 in what they called a "horror" year.
The state recorded the highest number of deaths in 15 years with 296 people killed.
It was an almost 24 per cent increase on the 2022 total of 241.
The 2023 total was also the highest number of lives lost on the road since 2008 when 303 people were killed.
It marked a return to a number of deaths not seen since 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
A majority of deaths also occurred on regional roads with 172 lives lost, up from 130 in 2022. A total of 124 people died on metropolitan roads.
November was the worst month on Victorian roads, with 35 lives lost during the month.
Police said dangerous behaviours such as low-range speeding, lower-level drink driving, failing to obey road signs, and distraction, like using a mobile phone while driving, played a role in a majority of fatalities in 2023.
At least 10 per cent of fatal collisions in 2024 had one or more vehicle occupants failing to wear a seatbelt.
Road policing assistant commissioner Glenn Weir said "simple and avoidable mistakes had resulted in catastrophic outcomes".
"The severity of collisions has been especially tragic," he said.
"The sheer number of lives lost has been devastating, but we must never forget that these are not numbers but people whose family and friends will mourn their loss for years to come.
"As we embark on a new year, I urge everyone to take this opportunity to stop and reset their behaviour on the roads.
"All road users should remember they have a responsibility to keep everyone safe."
The assistant commissioner reminded drivers to ensure they stick to the speed limit, not drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs, avoid distractions like mobile phones and ensure everyone is wearing a properly fitted seatbelt this year.
He said Victoria Police would continue to work closely to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions to ensure 2024 is a safer year than 2023.
Road policing enforcement will continue to be a priority, with a number of operations to be conducted throughout the year both during high-risk periods but also at random, in line with an 'anywhere, anytime' deterrent approach.
"In 2024, we'll continue to work with our road safety partners to make the roads a safer place for everybody," he said.
Extreme behaviours such as driving without a licence, travelling at extreme speeds, high-range drink driving, illicit drug driving or often a combination of these behaviours contributed to approximately a quarter of fatal collisions in 2023.
There were also a number of multiple fatality collisions including 14 double fatalities, four quadruple fatalities and two collisions which killed five each.
