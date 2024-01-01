More jail time after intervention orders breached by Bendigo sex offenders

Two male sex offenders, who cannot be named, have pleaded guilty to breaching intervention orders made against them which were in place to protect their child victims.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Both men have previously fronted the County Court for sexual crimes against children and the Magistrates' Court has now heard the men have breached intervention orders through contact with the children.
One man who had fathered a baby boy with his child victim sent letters including a Christmas card to the girl and her son despite a family violence order being in place.
The court also heard the man had given methylamphetamine to other prisoners while in custody.
The court heard the letters the man sent acknowledged that he couldn't "write to her" so messages were addressed to the infant.
He will be in prison for at least four-and-a-half years on other matters relating to the child.
For the intervention order breaches he has been fined - with conviction - a total of $1800 and given a short time in prison to be served concurrently which will not impact his release date.
A second man was charged with six breaches of an intervention order for multiple incidents where he was in the presence of a child he had previously been jailed for sexually abusing.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the man was on a bus in Bendigo with the child on August 14, 2023 after she had approached him. They were also seen outside a Bendigo address the following day when a witness took a photograph.
On August 15, the man said he did not intend to have any further contact with the girl and it had been incidental.
Later that month he was discovered to have again breached the intervention order by actions including attending a hotel room with the child, sitting at a taxi rank with the child and being outside the Discovery Centre with the child.
The court heard these breaches by the second man be described as "breaches by consent" meaning the vulnerable child had chosen to initiate some of the contact.
He will serve 93 days in prison.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.