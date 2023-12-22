Be aware of the signs as family and sexual violence 'surge' this Christmas

Christmas can be a dangerous period for those in Bendigo at risk of family and sexual violence, with police urging residents to look out for loved ones.
A total of 8179 family violence incidents were recorded across Victoria in December last year, with 358 family violence incidents recorded on Christmas Day alone, according to Crime Statistics Agency data.
Bendigo-based Centre for Non-Violence executive Yvette Jaczina said the centre experienced a surge in demand during the holiday period.
"A victim of family violence could be experiencing controlling behaviours throughout the year, and find it escalates [during] this time," she said.
Festive elements including stress, alcohol or family tensions did not cause family violence, but could exacerbate the risk, Ms Jacinza said.
"The leading drivers behind family violence are gender inequality, societal beliefs that condone sexism and violence and unhealthy masculinity," she said.
"But stress and tension can lead to an escalation of violence."
Centre Against Sexual Violence Central Victoria general manager Susan Farrell said the holidays could also be an "upsetting" period for the one in five young women who were victims of sexual violence.
"Often [survivors of sexual violence] will have to be in contact with relatives or even perpetrators," she said.
"So it can be a really difficult time for people who have experienced sexual assault."
Christmas approaches as new crime statistics show a 13.7 per cent increase in Greater Bendigo family violence incidents to the year ending September 2023.
While the number represented "the tip of the iceberg" of cases of family violence, the increase could be representative of a "positive" trend in victims seeking support, Ms Jacinza said.
"Increasing family violence statistics may indicate that there is increasing confidence in the system and [survivors] drawing on police support," she said.
"So we would see that as a positive thing."
Victoria Police Family Violence Command Assistant Commissioner Lauren Callaway urged people to access support and be aware of the indicators of family and sexual violence at Christmas.
"If there are people who know they have problems controlling their anger and who may be at risk at making their families scared or intimidated, there are services to call," Assistant Commissioner Callaway said.
"Maybe making that call is the best gift you can give your family."
Services including Orange Door and the Centre for Non-Violence are operating throughout the Christmas period, as well as Safe Steps for 24/7 family violence support.
Similarly, the Sexual Assault Crisis line was operational and available and supporting victims of sexual violence throughout the holidays.
Ms Jacinza said there were a "multitude of signs" someone may be victim to family violence, the simplest being someone being restricted from seeing loved ones.
"The sense that they may be being isolated by a perpetrator, or it might be that there's some disparaging, hurtful comments made about a victim by the perpetrator [were also indicators]," she said.
Picking up on the signs of family and sexual violence this Christmas could be "critical" in a victim's choice to seek help, Ms Jacinza said.
"Because there may be a time when they decide to make some changes in their lives and they need the people that they know are safe and supportive around them."
If you or someone you know needs support contact:
