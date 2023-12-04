Blog: High fire danger rating, local volunteers recognised

Happy Tuesday Greater Bendigo and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily live blog.
Below you'll find traffic news and community updates from our community. Check out yesterday's blog here.
We're in for another sunny day with a top of 35 degrees and zero per cent chance of any rain. The warm temperatures will continue, with a high of 30 degrees tomorrow and 29 degrees on Thursday.
The fire danger for today is high.
Here's what's making news this morning:
A Bendigo Magistrate Court judge has urged a man to "get clean" after he pleaded guilty to drug possession, tractor enthusiasts have celebrated 100 years of the American Farmall tractor, a Goodstart Early Learning Strathfieldsaye teacher was named Goodstart Teacher of the Year, and community group Believe in Bendigo has slammed a "neo-Nazi" rally in Ballarat at the weekend.
With that, here's our blog. Stick with us, it may take a while to load.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.