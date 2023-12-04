Bendigo teacher gets gold star for helping kids to best start

After seeing the importance of early childhood education in her own children, Victoria Sims decided to make the switch from primary teaching.
In just her second year at Goodstart Early Learning Strathfieldsaye, Ms Sims has been named a joint national winner of the 2023 Goodstart Teacher of the Year.
Ms Sims said she was blown away by the award.
"I was nominated by my education leader here and even that just meant the world, (that) she wrote about me," Ms Sims said.
"It really, really warms my heart that someone was seeing the work."
Ms Sims said the impact of early childhood education on young minds encouraged her to pursue the career, and she was passionate about helping establish critical skills at an early age.
"When you think about all of the skills we're helping our children work towards, not just school, but social skills, emotional skills, self-care, all of that are things that we teach through their play," she said.
"It's not just me as an adult teaching them, it's them teaching each other and learning from each other."
Goodstart Awards judges commended Ms Sims for her transition to early years.
"Victoria has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to nurturing and fostering the growth of each child in her care," judges said.
"Her genuine love for teaching shines through every interaction with her students, creating an engaging and inclusive learning environment where children thrive academically, emotionally, and socially."
