Devotees celebrate 100 years of tractor that 'helped carve Australia'

There's no use flogging a dead horse when a tractor lives forever.
That was the advice from a straight-talking Texan to Australian farmers in 1929, when the revolutionary American Farmall tractor was first advertised down under.
A century after it was launched in the US, the Farmall still goes: its enduring legacy on show at Bendigo Showgrounds on Sunday, December 4.
The event saw 25 tractors glisten in the summer sun alongside seven trucks, eight stationery engines and four cars.
Central Vic Restoration Group member Craig Gordon's restored 1954 Farmall was among them.
"Me and my brother and I restored the tractor 30 years ago, and its pretty much been wrapped up in sheets since then," he said.
Mr Gordon has had "a thing for Farmall" ever since then. He said he was not alone.
"I get a lot of people reminiscing about driving [the tractors] as kids," Mr Gordon said.
"They will say, "dad had one of those, or my uncle had one of those'."
As a market leader in Australia, Mr Gordon said Farmall had "probably helped carve Australia into what it is".
Restoration group secretary Neil Athorn said you did not have too look further than Bendigo to see the brand's impact.
"Years ago out at Huntly there was a lot of tomatoes grown to cater to the four or five tomato factories [in Bendigo]," Mr Athorn said.
"They were used a lot there because they were for smaller plants and were more maneuverable."
Mr Athorn said the once in 100-years event was facilitated through a City of Greater Bendigo grant.
- with AAP
