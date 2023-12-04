'We know how bad it can get' - Bendigo alliance slams neo-Nazi action

Local network Believe in Bendigo has slammed a neo-Nazi march that took place in Ballarat on the weekend.
A group of 30 to 40 black-clad men met at the Eureka Stockade museum on Sunday morning, where commemorations of the historical rebellion's 169th anniversary were taking place.
The men made their way towards the CBD, reportedly disrupting traffic as they marched down the main drag of Sturt Street, carrying a banner branded with the National Socialist Network name that read, "Australia for the white man" - a slogan the masked group also chanted.
"What happened in Ballarat on Sunday is not free speech, it's hate speech," Believe in Bendigo spokesperson Anthony Radford told the Advertiser, calling for discussions to be held about the possibility of legislating against "hate marches".
"If Australian governments can pass laws against climate change protests, then surely they can protect their citizens by banning hate protests that cause immense fear among the community."
According to Mr Radford, the loud, clear and immediate message people needed to hear in response to Sunday's event was: "No matter where you come from, whatever religion you practice, you are welcome" in the city.
"Bigotry is not acceptable anywhere, anytime, whether it's online or in Sturt Street", he said.
While Ballarat and Bendigo might be mortal enemies on the sporting field, Mr Radford said, "when it comes to things like this, we are prepared to go in hard to bat for them".
In condemning Sunday's neo-Nazi march, Mr Radford referred to the protests which flared in Bendigo eight years ago over plans to build a mosque in the city.
"We lived this, we knew how bad it can get and we're prepared to stand up to support other communities and call it out," Mr Radford said.
"You have to call it out."
Believe in Bendigo, which has 6500 followers on Facebook, was initiated in 2015 because its organisers didn't believe authorities were doing enough to confront and counter racist, right-wing anti-mosque activity at the time.
"Key members of the (City of Greater Bendigo) council thought it was best to ignore it and it would go away," Mr Radford said.
But in fact, "it got huge because no-one was saying no".
The movement attracted 4500 to 5000 followers overnight when it was established. Believe in Bendigo held its own rallies and notably a giant AFL Grand Final Day picnic.
"We created a safe space for Bendigo people and showed the world what Bendigo was," Mr Radford says.
The Ballarat Community Alliance also condemned the neo-Nazi group's unexpected appearance on Sunday.
"We condemn this group of blow-ins and their message of hate," it said.
"We are a proud multicultural city and at the recent referendum were one of the biggest 'Yes' votes in regional Australia. We are a safe and inclusive city and we unequivocally condemn their (neo-Nazis) presence in this city."
When Victoria Police is aware of a planned demonstration, it has the power to declare a designated area for the purpose of carrying out searches and issuing directions such as the removal of facemasks.
Victoria Police said they were unaware there was going to be a demonstration held in Ballarat so had not declared a designated area, which would have enabled them to order protesters to remove their facemasks.
"The right to protest comes with responsibility, and we will not tolerate anti-social, prejudiced, criminal or violent behaviour that compromises the safety and rights of others," Victoria Police said.
