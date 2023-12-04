Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

'We know how bad it can get' - Bendigo alliance slams neo-Nazi action

JD
By Jenny Denton
December 5 2023 - 4:30am
The neo-Nazi protesters who walked through Ballarat on Sunday, December 3. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Local network Believe in Bendigo has slammed a neo-Nazi march that took place in Ballarat on the weekend.

Jenny Denton

Local News

