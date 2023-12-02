Bendigo blog: Diwali, Christmas, fire watch for December 2

Good morning, happy Friday, and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's live blog.
Here you'll find live news, community updates and any information relevant to you, across Greater Bendigo.
Today there is a 40 per cent chance of rain with the day and night set to be partly cloudy with the chance of thunderstorms.
Winds will be southerly 15 to 25 km/h before becoming light in the late evening.
The fire danger for today is moderate.
Some of the top stories for today include:
A disability support group has been swamped by demand, while a County Court judge has called a man's attack of his former partner 'dehumanising' and 'violent rage'.
See our gallery for the Bendigo celebration of the Festival of Light, and retailers are urging people to shop local this Christmas.
With that, here's today's blog. Stick with us, it may take a while to load.
