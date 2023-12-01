Bendigo Advertiser
Sunday, 3 December 2023
No new clients: disability support group swamped by demand

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 2 2023 - 7:43am, first published 4:00am
Disability advocate Jedd Manton said more support was needed for disability services in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe
A regional Victorian disability advocacy and support group can no longer take new clients as workloads surge beyond its capacity.

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

