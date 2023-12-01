No new clients: disability support group swamped by demand

A regional Victorian disability advocacy and support group can no longer take new clients as workloads surge beyond its capacity.
The Rights Information and Advocacy Centre announced the "temporary suspension" on the same day Bendigo marked International Day of People with Disability.
The group is not turning people away, just not accepting new clients while demand outstrips its capacity, chief executive Dr Sandy Ross said.
"Our dedicated team will continue to assist existing clients and provide support wherever possible," she said.
"We will also refer new enquiries to other services capable of meeting their immediate needs."
RAIC's move comes as others in the disability sector call for more resources.
Jedd Manton knows of people who "definitely struggle to get by day-to-day" without access to some services.
The ambassador for International Day of People with Disability Bendigo said Bendigo was lucky to have a "massive NDIS support system".
"There is a need for more support services and for more staff," he said.
"Especially with OTs [occupational therapists], psychologists and physio services have a 12-month waiting list."
It is a view echoed by a recent report from the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability.
It found more funds were needed from the state and federal government.
RAIC is campaigning for $43 million for the National Disability Advocacy Program, along with nearly $50 million for other funds for the sector.
"These funding proposals ... are vital for organisations like RIAC to continue and expand our service offerings," Dr Ross said.
