Diwali delights Bendigo crowds celebrating Festival of Light

With hundreds coming together in Bendigo to celebrate Diwali - the Festival of Light - on December 2, guests were spoilt for choice between musical entertainment, a jumping castle and fashion and jewellery stalls.
Young and old enjoyed the celebrations - and eight-year-old Mannat Kaur explained her favourite part of the festival was "everything" - while showing off her fabulous necklace.
She was not the only one dressed to impress with plenty of stunning outfits around the Strathdale Community Centre - with saris and turbans in all the colours of the rainbow.
There was also plenty of delicious food, and stalls teaching attendees about charity work opportunities.
Shivali Chatley, a Junortoun post office owner, was the mind behind the first public Bendigo Diwali Celebration and she said it had been a great success.
Diwali is a Hindu festival that is also celebrated by other religious communities throughout the world and represents the victory of light over darkness.
More pictures to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.