Bendigo Advertiser
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Diwali delights Bendigo crowds celebrating Festival of Light

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 2 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With hundreds coming together in Bendigo to celebrate Diwali - the Festival of Light - on December 2, guests were spoilt for choice between musical entertainment, a jumping castle and fashion and jewellery stalls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.