Bendigo Advertiser
Saturday, 2 December 2023
'Keep us in business': local producers urge local support this Christmas

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
December 1 2023 - 4:30am
Tea Associates' Kerry McCuskey, Bendigo Brittle's Greta Donaldson, Indulge Fine Belgian Chocolate's Hayley Tibbett, and Collins Honey's Richard Collins. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Tea Associates' Kerry McCuskey, Bendigo Brittle's Greta Donaldson, Indulge Fine Belgian Chocolate's Hayley Tibbett, and Collins Honey's Richard Collins. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bendigo food producers and business owners have banded together for a plea to residents to support local when putting together this year's Christmas lists.

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

