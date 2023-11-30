'Keep us in business': local producers urge local support this Christmas

Bendigo food producers and business owners have banded together for a plea to residents to support local when putting together this year's Christmas lists.
The message from the owners of Collins Honey, Bendigo Brittle, Tea Associates and Indulge Fine Belgian Chocolates was money you spend with them gets put back into the local community.
"You support local wherever you can throughout the whole [production], everything you buy it's 'who does it locally'," Collins Honey owner Richard Collins said.
Everything down to packaging, marketing, and website design was done locally for small businesses, Bendigo Brittle founder Greta Donaldson said.
"Being a local business hero is about supporting other local businesses in the area," she said.
"It's a policy, it's mandatory where we can at Bendigo Brittle. It's the gardener, it's the packaging people, it's the photographers, it's the graphic designers.
"The money that you pay them goes back into our community and makes Bendigo what it is."
Ms Donaldson said without support from locals, more businesses would close.
"Keep us in business, keep us ticking over," she said.
"It brings people to the region; they stay in the hotels, they visit the tourist attractions, they spend money."
Ms Tibbett said consumer habits had changed, and while online shopping and major brand sales were inevitable, they did little to support the town's economy.
"We can't buy everything we want in Bendigo and yes, we all have to online shop, that's just part of life now but if you've got the choice, just take every minute to think about it," she said.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said the "love your local" message was more important than ever during Christmas and the "quieter months in the summer".
"This is a critical time for locally owned businesses who are hoping for stronger trading," she said.
"Shopping locally or visiting local businesses online are the simplest and yet effective ways to support them.
"By backing local businesses, not just now but all year round, you are in turn helping the local economy by creating more jobs. This is so important for our community to thrive now and in the future. Your dollars go a lot further to help support local businesses.
"Take the stress out of Christmas shopping by buying local goods, gift vouchers and services for your family and friends. You can make a real difference when you love your local."
Ms Donaldson said Bendigo food businesses had the perfect items for hampers.
"The hamper is a very thoughtful and well used and considered gift," she said.
Just think about where the bottle of wine comes from, or think about where that chocolate that you buy comes where it's made.
"I really don't think that enough people sit down and think that through... they've formed habits and it'd be nice if they rethink them this Christmas."
