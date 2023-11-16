Blog: Caravan leisurefest kicks off and drug trafficker jailed

Hello and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily blog for Friday, November 17.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology Bendigo can expect a top of 24 degrees and partly cloudy with the UV index rated as very high.
What is making local news?
The annual Bendigo caravan and camping leisurefest will kick off today for the 20th year, highlighting the best gear available on the market. A repeat drug trafficker has been jailed for the next six months after being caught with sizeable quantities of cocaine and drug money. A kinder teacher has celebrated 40 years of educating children in Bendigo.
With that, check out our blog below. Stick with us, it may take a while to load.
