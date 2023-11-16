Repeat drug trafficker jailed for six months and car, motorbike confiscated

A "repeat" drug trafficker has been jailed for the next six months after being caught with numerous illicit substances including cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA and more than $16,000 in drug money.
Dylan Newey, 30, pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court to eight charges - mainly for drug-related offences - with two days of pre-sentence detention recognised by Magistrate Allison Vaughan.
The court heard that on the morning of May 18 police executed a search warrant on a Strathfieldsaye property where Newey's mother lived and found 22 grams of ecstasy in a rear shed.
Later that afternoon police searched another property in Kennington, where Newey lived, finding 33.1 grams of ecstasy, 26.4 grams of cocaine, human growth hormone, livestock steroid and more than $16,330 in cash.
The drugs were hidden in his bedroom, bathroom, a potted plant and in his fridge.
On May 25 Newey drove himself to the Bendigo police station where he was arrested and had his car searched where "a couple" of phones, MDMA and $300 in cash was found.
Two days later the passcode to one of the phones was given to police by Newey's lawyer and "drug trafficking messages" were found on Snapchat and Facebook messenger.
There was also a video on the phone of Newey snorting cocaine off of his hand in what he said in the video was a "taste-test".
The court heard there was another video of Newey and friends around his table with "what appears" to be cocaine and stacks of $50 notes.
Ms Vaughan acknowledged Newey's plea at an early opportunity and the "exceptional" support of his family, both in court and outside of court through sureties and practical support throughout the bail process, accessing counselling and his "pursuit of abstinence".
She said a prison sentence was a decision of last resort but also acknowledged the gravity of the offending.
"What troubles me is that within 12 months of a completion of a four-year community corrections order for trafficking commercial quantities of drugs you're in the exact same position," Ms Vaughan told the man.
"I give you credit for coming today and pleading guilty, and for the way you have engaged on CISP bail."
Forfeiture orders were made for drugs, and an order for the removal of a motorbike and a Ford vehicle.
Ms Vaughan said she had "no doubt" Newey's family would support him during his time in prison, which she said would be a "terribly difficult time" for both him and his family.
She said it was "not an easy decision" given she had seen his prospects of rehabilitation, but she had to take into consideration the "serious nature" of his crimes.
"I accept that when people fall into a spiral of drug use, they make decisions they would otherwise not make," she said.
Police prosecutor senior constable Matthew Hendry said drug dealing was a "scourge" on communities, especially regional and remote areas and a message must be sent to "would-be traffickers" that if caught, you would face a jail term.
Mr Hendry said Newey was one of "those (people) that profit from the pain, from the negative impact" drugs have on a community.
The magistrate also acknowledged the man's difficult childhood, the death of his father and recent death of a family friend for which she said "none of us can comprehend" the impact.
Newey was immediately taken from the courtroom into custody, though his defence lawyer said she had received instructions to lodge an appeal.
This jail term is to be followed by a two-year community corrections order.
