Friday, 17 November 2023
Repeat drug trafficker jailed for six months and car, motorbike confiscated

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated November 17 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 4:59am
Dylan Newey, 30, was jailed for six months for drug trafficking. File photo.
A "repeat" drug trafficker has been jailed for the next six months after being caught with numerous illicit substances including cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA and more than $16,000 in drug money.

