Kinder makes a song and dance out of teacher's 40-year milestone

If you've been to Golden Square Kindergarten in the past 40 years, chances are you've come across Donna Spillman.
The early childhood teacher, affectionately known as "Piano Donna" in recognition of her musical talent, has marked four decades working at the kindergarten.
The occasion was celebrated on Wednesday, November 15 with Ms Spillman's colleagues and preschoolers presenting her with gifts and messages.
"I tried to keep it quiet," she said.
"They've got everything done really quickly, it's just amazing what they've done."
Ms Spillman said it was her love of helping children develop and the connections she was able to make with her community which had kept her in the job so long.
Still, she never expected she'd "still be here".
"I started off as an assistant way back, and there was only one teacher and myself," she said.
She said she'd watched the kindergarten grow and change "massively".
"We've had a couple of extensions, we opened up our three-year-old [kinder] last year," she said.
"We've gone from having two staff to nearly 20 now; we started with about 50 children and now I think we are up around 170. It's totally changed."
She said there were parents of children who had themselves come through the kindergarten and she was constantly running into past kindergarteners.
"Every year we get new families [and] we have families come back that have had the older children, the younger ones come too," she said.
"You make really lovely connections with the community."
