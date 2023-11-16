'The biggest one yet': Leisurefest welcomes young and old to caravan show

Once the domain of 'grey nomads', caravanning and RV adventures are starting to attract the younger demographic.
It is one reason why the 2023 Bendigo's Caravan and Camping Leisurefest is set to be a popular event on the weekend from November 17-19.
More than 110 exhibitors will be camped at the Bendigo racecourse showcasing the very best in holidaying, off-roading and getaway equipment.
Caravan Industry Victoria CEO Daniel Sahlberg said one of the reasons he believed there had been a rise in the popularity of caravanning was because during the global pandemic, Australians had the chance to go out and see parts of the country they otherwise would not have.
"People now come to our shows ... and the demographic has changed. We are probably seeing an age drop of probably 10 to 15 years on average," he said.
"You look at the off-gridness, the technology, the caravans have actually got more features in them than what our everyday houses do so, yeah, the younger demographic are gravitating to it.
"It is for everyone now and we were talking before with what is happening is people are taking their younger families and doing the big lap now and enjoying what we have got in our country."
The weekend event will have all the top-notch gear people will be looking for regarding caravans, swags, car equipment and RVs.
Mr Sahlberg said this was a premier event and was experiencing a massive rise in popularity since the last show.
"It's our biggest one we have ever had," he said.
"As I have been saying to a fair few people, we have put a hole in the fence to make it bigger.
"It has got everything you need to do your trips away and we started to talk about how big the industry has grown.
"Thirty-five per cent growth through COVID and 93 per cent of all caravans and RVs are produced here in Victoria.
"So it is still very popular and what we have found is it (caravanning) is seven to eight times more affordable than holidaying interstate and overseas."
On the eve of Lesiurefest, the Caravan Industry Victoria has donated $5000 to Bendigo Foodshare.
Bendigo Foodshare CEO Michelle Murphy said the organisation serviced quite a large patch of Central Victoria and was grateful for any support they received.
"It was so fantastic to have the Bendigo caravan and camping Lesuirefest come up to us and offer to make this generous donation," she said.
"Bendigo Foodshare relies on the support of our local community and to get a donation of this size is quite significant in terms of growing our capacity to get food out to people we need."
Mr Sahlberg said he was happy to help.
"What we do, not only by putting on the event, we like to put back into the community," he said.
"With the cost of living and the tough times that a lot of people are facing it was a really good initiative and, after us doing our research into Foodshare as well, we found they are helping the community, they are helping schools.
"We think (Foodshare) is a really worthy recipient given the time that we are living in right now."
The gates at the racecourse open at 9.30am on Friday, November 17 and the event will run until 4pm on Sunday, November 19.
