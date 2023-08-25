Bendigo East Swimming Pool users have lashed out at the proposed closure of the facility, putting pressure on City of Greater Bendigo councillors ahead of the August 28 vote.
News the pool is facing closure upset passionate residents, with several voicing their displeasure in the Bendigo Advertiser's comment section.
One commenter, Sam Lawson said the closure of the pool would be "outrageous".
MORE NEWS:
"It is the best pool in Bendigo with great facilities for both swimmers and families," the commenter said.
"There has been almost no community consultation regarding this proposal and appears to be based solely on cost (as East Bendigo is currently gas heated).
"Surely other options should be considered first, such as solar heat pump heating."
City of Greater Bendigo councillors will vote on the Community Aquatic Facilities Strategy at its monthly council meeting on Monday (August 28) night.
The strategy recommends the closure of Bendigo East Swimming Pool and upgrade to Brennan Park Swimming Pool.
According to a report to be presented to councillors, the City has a high number of older aquatic facilities when compared to other local government areas with majority in urban Bendigo, with many of them "in need of modernisation to provide for the current and future residents of Greater Bendigo".
The report stated 27.44 per cent of respondents to a survey commented about the Bendigo East Swimming Pool.
The pool is open 364 days a year and according to the draft Aquatic Facility Strategy, more than 70,000 people visited it each year.
Commenter Robyn Crothers said the city should "keep this pool open".
"This pool has always been well presented, clean and tidy whenever I've been able to get there," she said.
"The joy of being in warm water with cool air yet warm sunshine on your back watching the patterns of light dancing on the floor has done much for my mental health.
"Somethings I am happy to be paying council for most I cannot understand...why resurface a perfectly good street?"
Commenter Cheryl Varcoe said the decision would be "absurd".
"Children need places to learn to swim and everyone needs to have somewhere they can swim safely and keep fit," she said. "Not everyone wants a backyard pool either."
Ronald Vaitkus said it was "ridiculous".
"Outdoor pools are as Australian as Vegemite," he said. "They keep us fit and they have helped create world class swimmers.
"We lost the (Commonwealth) Games, now you want to take away one of the many reasons people move to Bendigo."
Judy Allen said there should be more communication between the council and residents.
"It is time council asked the constituents about what they want the council to spend the money on for leisure and recreation, they are the end user," she said.
"Same for the mall. Council should send out a letter with our next rate notices and advertise on their Facebook pages, to direct people to a public poll to vote on these decisions."
OTHER NEWS:
Commenter "My 2 Cents" said the disapproval shown in the comment section was unanimous.
"Apparently the comments here unanimously reflect community attitudes and needs or the persons who actually support closure of this pool are a little slow," they said.
Have your say: Send us a letter to the editor at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or here.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.