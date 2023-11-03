Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Talented teens Mia Harvey and Lavinia Cox to train with Spirit

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 3 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mia Harvey and Lavinia Cox will join the Bendigo Spirit for training over summer. Picture by Akuna Photography
Mia Harvey and Lavinia Cox will join the Bendigo Spirit for training over summer. Picture by Akuna Photography

Two of central Victoria basketball's brightest young talents will get the opportunity to train alongside the Bendigo Spirit this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.