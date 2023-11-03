Two of central Victoria basketball's brightest young talents will get the opportunity to train alongside the Bendigo Spirit this summer.
Lavinia Cox and Mia Harvey will regularly train with the Spirit at the completion of their school studies.
Cox has represented Victoria Country at under-age level and earlier this year led the Bendigo Braves to victory in the Big V Victorian Youth Women Championship.
The teenager scored 30 points, on 12-21 shooting, to be named grand final MVP.
Harvey captained Victoria Country under-16s at this year's national under-16 titles in Perth.
"Lavinia and Mia are two outstanding kids,'' Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"They've come through the Victorian regional pathway program and represented the state at junior level.
"They've got an opportunity to get an insight into what it takes to take that next step.
"We're happy to help fast-track their development by have them join our training environment.
"We're happy to have two very talented kids join our training program."
Cox and Harvey's development is a pleasing sign for the Bendigo Braves program.
Bendigo junior basketball products to advance to WNBL level have been few and far between since the Spirit's golden era a decade ago.
Young forward Piper Dunlop spent four years on the Spirit roster between 2020-2023, but is no longer in the league.
Of the current Bendigo Spirit roster, not one of the players was a product of the Bendigo Junior Braves.
Kelly Wilson has called Bendigo home for a long time, but she came through the Traralgon junior basketball system before embarking on her stellar WNBL career.
"The reality is we offer opportunities and contracts to players who are good enough, not just because they're from a particular area,'' Kereama said.
"It's great to have two local Bendigo players that have the talent to take up an offer like this.
"Having juniors coming through is an important part of the program."
