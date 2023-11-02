Moama's Millerick elevated into Jackaroos squad for 2024

MOAMA lawn bowler Cass Millerick has been elevated into the Australian Jackaroos squad for 2024.
Millerick had been part of the Emerging Jackaroos squad in recent years, with her elevation reward for what has been a big year in 2023.
Millerick's 2023 has included winning the Australian Open women's singles in June.
Her Australian Open success followed on from Millerick also winning the Bowls Victoria Champion of Champions women's singles title in April.
Last month Millerick competed in the Australian Champion of Champions tournament, finishing with a bronze medal.
Millerick has taken the place of the retiring Lynsey Clark in the Jackaroos squad, which again includes Bendigo's Aaron Wilson, whose home club is now Cabramatta in New South Wales.
Bendigo-born Barrie Lester has also retired from the national squad.
Millerick's team-mate at Moama, Cameron Keenan, has retained his place in the Pathways Jackaroos squad.
"I must commend the national selection panel who have been extremely thorough in their efforts to ensure both short and long term success for the national team with a vision to the future through our pathways program," national coach Gary Willis said.
"The program has certainly grown and developed over the past 12 months and the Jackaroos have enjoyed a purple patch with a record-breaking performance at the World Bowls Championships among the highlights.
"The team embarks on a new era in 2024 with an absence of players that have been stalwarts of the national squad for the better part of two decades, flying the flag for what it means to be a Jackaroo."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.