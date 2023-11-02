Bendigo Advertiser
Moama's Millerick elevated into Jackaroos squad for 2024

Luke West
By Luke West
November 2 2023 - 11:10am
Moama's Cass Millerick has been elevated into the Australian Jackaroos squad. Picture by Luke West
Moama's Cass Millerick has been elevated into the Australian Jackaroos squad. Picture by Luke West

MOAMA lawn bowler Cass Millerick has been elevated into the Australian Jackaroos squad for 2024.

