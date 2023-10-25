When it comes to basketball, new Bendigo Spirit guard Mehryn Kraker couldn't be happier.
The American loves living in Australia, is excited about the challenge the WNBL offers and, most importantly, she's enjoying playing basketball again.
Three years ago that wasn't the case.
Kraker fell out of love with playing basketball. At age 26 she should have been in the prime of her basketball career, but she was burnt out.
A standout junior player in the United States, Kraker starred for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay during a brilliant college career and was selected by the Washington Mystics with the 27th pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft.
Despite performing well in the pre-season, Kraker was cut by the Mystics and she headed to Europe where she played in Spain for a couple of years.
By the end of 2020, Kraker was ready to pull the pin on her playing career and she returned to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay as an assistant coach.
She didn't realise at the time, but that decision was the first step in reigniting the flame to play.
The season on the bench changed Kraker's mindset.
For much of her playing career, Kraker was driven by external validation.
Not anymore.
In 2021, Kraker made the move from the United States to Western Australia where she signed with NBL1 West club the Rockingham Flames.
After two brilliant seasons with the Flames, the Bendigo Spirit secured Kraker as the club's first import since the 2019-20 season.
With the Spirit a little over a week out from their WNBL season-opener against Townsville, Kraker couldn't be happier with her new home and her new attitude towards basketball.
READ MORE: Davis a defensive weapon for Bendigo Spirit
READ MORE: Stars depart Bendigo Football Netball League
"Looking back with hindsight, the year off was imperative... I feel I have this new fire,'' 29-year-old Kraker said.
"Our team (Bendigo Spirit) has been talking about what our 'why' is. Since I've come back to playing, mine has shifted dramatically in a healthier way.
"I'm playing for a different reason, it keeps it grounded and wholesome and through that I hope to avoid burnout.
"I don't know how to describe it, but it's been a different feeling the last three seasons since I came back."
Removing that outside validation has been the secret to Kraker's successful comeback to the game.
"When you change what your version of success is and why you play basketball it shifts that burnout,'' she said.
"I'm here because I love shooting and I love playing basketball. I just want to be happy, play in a system that fits me, be around coaches that support me and around players that love me but hold me accountable.
"When that's what you're seeking each day and not that external validation - that's where I've completely shifted what's important to me.
"I wish I would have learned this earlier in my career."
In terms of playing in a system that fits, Kraker couldn't have landed in a better spot.
Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama's system is made to order for Kraker, who can light it up from behind the three-point arc, but is also just as comfortable distributing for others.
"Kennedy's belief in the system and his belief in us is what separates him,'' Kraker said.
"The way he teaches it and practises it, by the time you step into the system you know he has belief in you.
"You have to take the shots when they come your way, there's no hesitation because he expects you to take those shots.
"Playing for a coach where I don't have to look over my shoulder wondering if I took the right shot is a blast.
"We've drilled it so many times and he expects us to shoot. That's not just for me, it's for the whole team.
"I've played for coaches that are not like that, so playing for Kennedy has been a breath of fresh air."
Kereama liked what he saw of Kraker through the Spirit's 10-game pre-season campaign.
"Mehryn has fitted in seamlessly,'' Kereama said.
"It's almost as if she's been in the program for a few years.
"Her chemistry with her team-mates is excellent, she provides leadership and work ethic. I really think she's a great addition for this program."
Kraker said her season as an assistant coach at college level has made her a better player and team-mate.
"On one hand I understand where the coach's perspective is sometimes, but on the flipside from thousands of hours of cutting the film the game has slowed down the game for me since I started playing again,'' she said.
"Learning how to talk to players in a way that is kind and compassionate, yet accountable, was a good thing to learn as well."
Kraker's move to Bendigo was motivated by basketball, but she's already found something in her new base that is far superior to what she's experienced at home.
"It feels as though I've visited half the coffee stores in Bendigo already,'' Kraker said with a chuckle.
"I make a point to try a different one each time, but I must admit I've found a couple of favourites.
"You have really good coffee here. In America we don't tend to do coffee too well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.