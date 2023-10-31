When Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama came knocking on Esra McGoldrick's door about playing in the WNBL, the rising Kiwi star had few hesitations.
The 23-year-old has always taken more than a keen interest in the WNBL and the opportunity to play in the world-class league in Bendigo was the perfect fit for the athletic forward.
"I've always wanted to play in a prestigious league like the WNBL,'' McGoldrick said.
"I wanted to play somewhere that had the right culture and the right coach that would see the potential in me.
"Kennedy (Kereama) did see potential in me and had the confidence in me to compete at this level. It was awesome to have that reassurance.
"(Former Bendigo Spirit player) Mary Goulding is from where I'm from in New Zealand and I heard nothing but good things from her about Bendigo and the league itself."
"I do feel at home in Bendigo. I live about 20 minutes outside of Christchurch in Rangiora and Bendigo is similar in that it has that country vibe and it's not so busy.
"Everything is central which I love."
McGoldrick said signing with Bendigo was a career move that she won't take for granted.
"My mum and dad are very hardworking, so having a job to fall back on is something I see as very important,'' she said.
"It might seem small, but buying a house and doing the normal things people do has always been a goal of mine.
"(Growing up) I never thought playing basketball as a job would be an option, so I'm grateful to have this opportunity.
"To be a professional athlete is a dream come true."
McGoldrick turned heads playing for New Zealand at the World Cup in Sydney and her inside-outside game will fit perfectly alongside new Spirit centre Ruth Davis.
She'll make her WNBL debut this Saturday night at Red Energy Arena in the Spirit's season-opener against the defending champion Townsville Fire.
"It's been a pretty intense pre-season with training almost everyday,'' she said.
"The team is coming together well and we're excited to get this first game going.
"We spoke about it at training how everyone has a clean slate here and it doesn't matter who has won and who hasn't in the past.
"We have to go out there and give it our best game and back ourselves.
"We have the confidence to do that because we've put so much work in during the pre-season.
"It will be great to see how we execute everything that we've put in place."
McGoldrick has battled knee soreness during the pre-season.
"It's more about managing my workload,'' she said.
"I've just come from a season in New Zealand and it's taken my body some time to get used to it.
"I'm going well and I'm looking forward to feeling 100 per cent for the first game and throughout the season."
