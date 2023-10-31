Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Esra McGoldrick adds athleticism to Bendigo Spirit's frontcourt

By Adam Bourke
October 31 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Bendigo Spirit forward Esra McGoldrick is looking forward to having an impact on the WNBL. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
New Bendigo Spirit forward Esra McGoldrick is looking forward to having an impact on the WNBL. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

When Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama came knocking on Esra McGoldrick's door about playing in the WNBL, the rising Kiwi star had few hesitations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.