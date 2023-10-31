WHEN you branch out as a trainer in your own right as Toby Lake did a few months ago, you are bound to notch up a few quick firsts.
The first runner and the first winner are the two that automatically spring to mind.
Another sentimental first for the 25-year-old Bendigonian will arrive on Wednesday when he saddles up his first Bendigo Cup day starters in his own name.
It's a moment Lake has long looked forward to since taking up his training licence in June this year.
The astute and passionate horseman is no stranger to Bendigo Cup day success, having spent time honing his craft under the likes of fellow Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner, Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, and Nick Ryan on the way to branching out on his own.
A win in his own right would be the next level up in terms of importance and sensation as he continues to establish himself in the tough and ultra-competitive training ranks.
"I am really looking forward to cup day in general. Obviously, friends and family will be there and some close mates I went to school with while growing up here," Lake said.
"A win would really top it off.
"I've been involved with a few cup day winners before and I've been involved with some Group 1 winners, but there is nothing like when it's your own horses. When you've put in the hard yards and are putting your hard-earned money and your own name and neck on the line.
"When you do that, it means so much more to you.
"To have a winner on your own hometown cup day is just unreal."
Lake will have two chances of victory, headlined by the horse that gave him his maiden win as a trainer, Volpe Risorsa, in the 1100m benchmark 64 (race five).
He also has Aquila Volare backing up in the 2400m benchmark 64 following a second in last Saturday's St Arnaud Cup (2000m).
Lake is stoked to have again secured the services of champion jockey Damien Oliver for the ride on Volpe Risorsa after being in the saddle for last month's win at Bendigo.
"It's always encouraging when the jockey wants to stick with a horse - I know it gives me a bit of confidence," he said.
READ MORE:
"She trialled well at Avoca last week and has trained on really well from her win at Bendigo.
"After that win, I had a good chat with Jacob (Rule), who works closely with me - he's a Bendigo boy as well.
"There were a couple of nice races we could have gone to elsewhere. But if you can set a horse for your hometown cup day and it comes off, you get so much more out of it.
"There's no doubt she'll have to improve as she is going up in grade a bit; it was a pretty soft win the other day.
"But she is going better than she was a month ago.
"I'm reasonably confident we can be a good each way chance again."
With Oliver booked to have seven rides on Wednesday for six different trainers - including Hezashocka for Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr in the cup - Lake said trainers would be queuing up in the hopes of delivering the 51-year-old what might be his last ever winner at Bendigo.
READ MORE:
"He is having his swansong in Perth, so who knows if he'll be back here riding before then," Lake said.
"To have him ride my first winner last month was unbelievable.
"That's like going for a drive with Peter Brock back in the day, or having a kick of the footy in your backyard with Buddy Franklin. It's surreal.
"It's something I'm not going to forget in a hurry."
Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.