Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo father and son trainers Steven and Toby Lake chase cup and bragging rights at St Arnaud

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 27 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father Steven Lake and son Toby will go head-to-head in Saturday's $30,000 St Arnaud Cup. Steven will saddle up last start winner Saint Ay, while Toby will put his faith in Aquila Volare. Saint Ay picture by Racing Photos
Father Steven Lake and son Toby will go head-to-head in Saturday's $30,000 St Arnaud Cup. Steven will saddle up last start winner Saint Ay, while Toby will put his faith in Aquila Volare. Saint Ay picture by Racing Photos

IF VICTORY in this Saturday's $30,000 St Arnaud Cup (2000m) eludes Bendigo trainers Steven and Toby Lake, there is one horse each would like to see win the race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.