CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver will have the chance of a fairytale farewell to Bendigo Cup day.
Oliver, who will retire from riding after the Perth Carnival in December, will have one last ride in the $500,000 Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) this Wednesday.
The 51-year-old will ride one of the leading chances in Hezashocka for Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr.
The Bendigo Cup is one of the few features to have eluded Oliver in his stellar career, highlighted by three Melbourne Cup wins aboard Doriemus Media Puzzle and Fiorente and 129 Group 1 victories.
His Cox Plate Carnival swansong on the weekend produced two winners, both on Friday night, including a victory aboard the star Bendigo colt Celui for trainer Brent Stanley.
Oliver last rode in the Bendigo Cup in 2021, with his mount Saracen Knight finishing fourth behind the David Brideoake-trained Princess Jenni.
He has ridden in the race on 12 previous occasions since 1990.
Hezashocka, a six-year-old gelding, will be 18 days between runs after finishing seventh in the Group 1 Might and Power (2000m) at Caulfield behind Alligator Blood, who was a gallant third in last Saturday's Group 1 W.S. Cox Plate.
Confirmation Oliver will ride Hezashocka came on the heels of him securing a final Melbourne Cup ride aboard Alenquer for Mike Moroney.
A full field of 16 has accepted for the cup, a sharp rise on last year's field of seven.
Wertheimer, a brave fourth in last year's race won by High Emocean, will carry the hopes of locals after sneaking into the field.
The Matthew Enright-trained six-year-old will wear the number 16 saddlecloth, has drawn barrier three and will be ridden by Ballarat jockey Alana Kelly, who rode him in last year's race.
He has followed the same path into this year's race, having run in both the Murtoa and Horsham cups in the lead-up to Wednesday.
Wertheimer is one of two horses returning from last year's race, with second placegetter Port Philip
The six-year-old gelding, trained by Julius Sandhu at Cranbourne, was second last year.
The cup will be one of the last chances for two horses to make this year's Melbourne Cup field.
Currently 34th in the Melbourne Cup order of entry, Interpretation and Hasta La War will need a win to enhance their chances of qualifying for the November 7 race.
Interpretation is the sole runner in the field for gun trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, who are attempting back-to-back Bendigo Cup victories.
The six-year-old has drawn barrier five and will be ridden by Michael Dee.
Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young will be best represented with three gallopers, headlined by Muramasa, with recent country cup winners Suizuro (Moe) and Brayden Star (Benalla) also accepting.
Mumarasa is undefeated in two runs this preparation, including an impressive last start Group 3 Coongy Cup (2000m) win at Caulfield.
Top weight in the race is the Sydney stayer Luncies (trained by Kris Lees) on 59kg, with Blake Shinn taking the ride.
A nine-race program will feature plenty of home track chances, with Pat Cannon (Shultzy), Toby Lake (Aquila Volare, Volpe Risorsa), Brent Stanley (Ceardai, Serenaur), Rod Symons (Makusha), Jess Gleeson (Glock), Arthur Pace (Colsridge) and Shane Fliedner (Hi Stranger) all among the acceptances.
Cup hopeful Enright will have three runners on the day, including Buoyantsea and Salassi.
Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.