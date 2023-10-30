Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Champion jockey Damien Oliver given chance of a fairytale Bendigo Cup farewell

By Kieran Iles
October 30 2023 - 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champion jockey Damien Oliver will ride Hezashocka in Wednesday's Apiam Bendigo Cup. Picture by Racing Photos
Champion jockey Damien Oliver will ride Hezashocka in Wednesday's Apiam Bendigo Cup. Picture by Racing Photos

CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver will have the chance of a fairytale farewell to Bendigo Cup day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.