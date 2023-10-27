Luncies will try to become just the third horse since 2000 to carry 59kg and win the Apiam Bendigo Cup should trainer Kris Lees decide to run in Wednesday's $500,000 feature event.
Weights for the Cup were released on Friday, with Newcastle-based Luncies allocated top weight of 59kg.
Import Qewy (2017) and the Gai Waterhouse-trained The Offer (2015) are the only horses in the past 23 years to carry 59kg to victory in the Group Three 2400m race.
Luncies won the Group Three Tatt's Cup (2400m) at Eagle Farm this winter and was second behind Vow And Declare in last year's Group Two Sandown Classic (2400m).
The Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr-trained Hezashocka and Luncies' stablemate Cleveland both have 58kg handicaps for the Bendigo Cup.
However, Cleveland is unlikely to run in Bendigo after accepting for Friday night's Moonee Valley Cup.
It's a similar story for the Annabel Neasham-trained Fancy Man (56.5kg at Bendigo), who is still in the hunt for a Melbourne Cup berth.
Leading trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace decided to scratch imported stayer Interpretation from the Moonee Valley Cup in preference for the Bendigo Cup.
Interpretation looks well-weighted at Bendigo with just 54.5kg on his back.
Maher and Eustace, who won last year's Bendigo Cup with High Emocean, also have United Nations (54kg) in the Bendigo Cup entries.
The in-form Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young stable could have multiple runners in the Bendigo Cup.
They decided to scratch Brayden Star from Friday night's JRA Cup at Moonee Valley and the five-year-old is on the minimum with 54kg at Bendigo.
Muramasa (55.5kg), Moe Cup winner Suizuro (54.5kg) and Mostly Cloudy (54kg) are Busuttin and Young's other Bendigo Cup entrants.
Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright needs the field to drop away to guarantee a start for his stayer Wertheimer.
The six-year-old gelding is 29th in order of entry and the top 16 will earn an automatic start in the Cup.
The final fields for Bendigo Cup day will be released on Monday.
