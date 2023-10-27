Bendigo Advertiser
History against Luncies in Apiam Bendigo Cup

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 27 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:30pm
Luncies will carry top weight in the Apiam Bendigo Cup should trainer Kris Lees decide to run his stayer in the race. Picture by Racing Photos
Luncies will try to become just the third horse since 2000 to carry 59kg and win the Apiam Bendigo Cup should trainer Kris Lees decide to run in Wednesday's $500,000 feature event.

