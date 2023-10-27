Thrum will miss playing at Golden Square, but excited to coach

JAKE Thrum would dearly love to be still playing with Golden Square in the Bendigo league next year.
But with a new employment opportunity taking the gun left-footer to Mildura, he's opted to continue his career in the Sunraysia league in 2024.
Golden Square's loss has become Irymple's gain, with 27-year-old Thrum not only committing to play with the Swallows, but doing so as their new playing coach.
A star wingman/running defender through seven seasons and 128 games at Golden Square - which culminated in last month's grand final win over Sandhurst - Thrum was this week unveiled as Irymple's new coach.
"I've got a new job, which I'm really keen to do and means I've had to re-locate," Thrum said on Friday.
"In a perfect world I'd have no interest in leaving Golden Square and the Bendigo league... I absolutely love it, but I'll put a couple of years into my career now and see where it leads me."
Thrum steps into the coaching role on the back of the Swallows winning this year's Sunraysia league premiership.
"Their two co-coaches this year (Daniel Coghlan and Tom Brownbridge) have either had or about to have babies, but they will remain heavily involved to support," Thrum said.
"I was huge on making sure I had a good support network around me being in a new town.
"I still feel I've got a lot to learn from a playing point of view and I don't want to let that go to the wayside, so the good thing is those guys will still be heavily involved.
"I've been fortunate to have been coached by some really good coaches at Golden Square in Nick Carter, Bernie Haberman and Christian Carter and played with players like Jack Geary and Hamish Morcom, who have essentially been playing coaches through my tenure.
"I like to learn, so I've taken bits and pieces off all those guys through my journey and now look forward to putting it into action."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.