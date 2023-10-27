Redbacks turn the heat up on Roos in BDCA; EVCA round 3 teams

BENDIGO United will be striving to pick up from where it left off with the ball late last week when it resumes its round two Bendigo District Cricket Association match against Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.
After being bowled out for 186 having been sent in at Dower Park, the Redbacks had a 20-over crack with the ball at the reigning premiers and didn't waste it.
The Redbacks closed out day one with the momentum behind them after sending the Roos to stumps at 4-47, with Sam Langley (3-21) having done the bulk of the damage taking the first three wickets.
The Roos will resume day two needing 140 runs with six wickets in hand with Dylan Klemm (10 n.o.) and Matt Dwyer (0 n.o.) the not out batsmen.
Klemm has already had a significant impact on the game with the ball after bowling with plenty of pace and capturing 6-21 off 11 overs on day one.
While he will have to watch on from the sidelines having been one of the batsmen dismissed last week for 10, Kangaroo Flat skipper Jake Klemm is confident his side has the batting depth to answer the challenge they are confronted with on Saturday.
READ MORE: Last week's day one wrap
"We're going to have to dig in and bat well after losing a few of the top-order boys last week," Klemm said on Friday.
"But we are still confident with the batting depth we've got... we've got Burnsy (Adam Burns) coming in at No.9, who is a fairly handy player to have coming in at that position."
Veteran Burns has more than 5000 career runs and seven first XI centuries for the Roos.
"We've still got Brent Hamblin to come too... he's in good form (48 against Eaglehawk in round one) and young Eathan Oaten has been hitting the ball well at training," Klemm said.
"And Dyl (Klemm) and Matt (Dwyer) are a couple of handy left-handers to have out there to start the day, so there's still plenty of batting."
Saturday's winner will improve to 2-0 after Kangaroo Flat beat Eaglehawk in round one, while Bendigo United opened its season with a thrilling four-run victory over White Hills.
"We were a bit disappointed last week to get skittled for 180-odd," Bendigo United captain Clayton Holmes said.
"It was a really good spell of bowling from Dylan Klemm that we were on the end of.
"We would have loved a few more runs, but to get four wickets at the end of the day has us in a reasonably good position with the Barber brothers (Chris and Daniel) and Jake Klemm out.
"We know how deep Kangaroo Flat bats and they certainly have the players to put up a fight, so we're definitely going into Saturday with all guns blazing to get some early wickets and keep the pressure on.
"We know it's definitely not going to be a walk in the park."
BDCA state of play:
Huntly North 228 v White Hills 0-0 at Scott Street.
Bendigo United 186 v Kangaroo Flat 4-47 at Dower Park.
Strathdale-Maristians 9-331 v Eaglehawk 0-0 at Bell Oval.
Bendigo 220 v Golden Square 0-47 at Atkins Street.
Sandhurst 209 v Strathfieldsaye 0-0 at Weeroona Oval.
Games start at 1pm.
Day one stars
Batting: 115 - Ryan Grundy (Huntly North); 85 - Ben DeAraugo (Strathdale-Maristians); 80 - James Barri (Strathdale-Maristians); 76 - Sam Johnston (Strathdale-Maristians); 63 - Darcy Mills (Bendigo United); 63 - Jasper Langley (Sandhurst); 57 - Kieren Burns (Bendigo); 51 - Zac Sims (Sandhurst).
Bowling: 6-21 - Dylan Klemm (Kangaroo Flat); 4-59 - Nick Farley (Eaglehawk); 4-65 - Liam Smith (Golden Square); 3-21 - Sam Langley (Bendigo United); 3-26 - Max Shepherd (White Hills); 3-44 - Scott Trollope (Golden Square); 3-57 - Savith Priyan (Strathfieldsaye); 3-75 - Aaron Monro (Eaglehawk).
Meanwhile, round three of the Emu Valley Cricket Association season hits off on Saturday.
The only match-up featuring two winners from the previous round is the clash between reigning premier Spring Gully and California Gully.
Spring Gully is coming off a dominant win over West Bendigo where the Crows finished just two wickets shy of gaining outright points, while California Gully defeated Mandurang last round.
Round 3 games:
United v Sedgwick.
West Bendigo v Marong.
Mandurang v Emu Creek.
Spring Gully v California Gully.
Axe Creek bye.
Games start at 1.30pm.
CALIFORNIA GULLY - Damian Cupido, Tas Fitzallen (c), Mark Hickman, Zachary Knapman, Max Ludwig, Marcus McKern, Travis Nolan, Kai O'Hehir, Thomas Staniforth, Jakk Trenfield, Brad Webster, Aidan White.
EMU CREEK - not supplied
MANDURANG - Brannon Stanford, Dylan Achison, James Bailey, Phillip Berry, Linton Colclough, Jeremy Hancock, Justin Laird, Mathew Pask, James Pietromonaco, Bailey Rashleigh, Joel Renton-Keen, Beau Clements (c).
MARONG - Brennan Walters, Duane Anderson, Ashley Bayliss, David Blume, Reuben Cameron, James Falvey, Andrew Gladstone (c), Ryan Murphy, Brodie Pearce, Amarpreet Singh, Edward Spark, Mitch Van Poppel.
SEDGWICK - Hunter Austin, Lucas Baldwin, Andrew Cussen, James Dempsey, Dustin Elliott, Bailey Ilsley, Alec Robson, Greg Thomas, Jordan Ilsley (c).
SPRING GULLY - Ben Daley, Miller Armstrong, Lachlan Brook, Jesse Marciano, Shaun O'Shea (c), Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen (c), Alex Sutton, Noah Willits.
UNITED - Tom Calvert, Dylan Bailie, Mitch Blackman, Joseph Hartney, Patrick Hartney, Tyler James, Ashley Mayo, Jayde Mullane, Dooley Niemann, Luke Price, Harry Whittle (c), Mac Whittle.
WEST BENDIGO - Travis O'Connell, Gary Singh, Tarran Kilcullen (c), Dylan Lefevre, Ben Williamson, Marcus Williamson, Cody Wright.
Saturday's round 3 games:
Boort-Yando v Arnold.
Kingower v Wedderburn.
Games start at 1.30pm.
Ladder: Kingower (8), Wedderburn (8), Arnold (0), Boort-Yando (0).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.