Redbacks turn the heat up on Roos in BDCA; EVCA round 3 teams

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 27 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 2:59pm
Kangaroo Flat's Dylan Klemm will resume Saturday's run chase against Bendigo United at Dower Park on 10. Picture by Noni Hyett
BENDIGO United will be striving to pick up from where it left off with the ball late last week when it resumes its round two Bendigo District Cricket Association match against Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.

