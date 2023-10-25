Former Bendigo Pioneer Paddy Dow opens up on move to St Kilda

Former Bendigo Pioneer star Paddy Dow has opened up on his trade to St Kilda.
The midfielder moves to Moorabbin after 73 games with Carlton since being taken by the Blues with pick three in the 2017 National Draft.
Dow will play under Ross Lyon, who will be in his second year of his second stint at the Saints.
"I'm very glad to have it sorted out and am looking forward to getting started," Dow said this week.
"There were conversations a few months ago with Ross (Lyon), Stephen Silvagni (St Kilda list manager) and the recruiting team.
"Ross sent me a few messages along the way, and I had a pre-existing relationship with SOS (Stephen Silvagni) through his time at Carlton.
"After chatting with them, it made the decision pretty easy with what I could potentially provide the club."
Dow failed to crack into the Blues best 22 until round 12 this year but played ten senior games in the second half of the season.
Much to the chagrin of many Blues supporters, Dow was dropped for the elimination final with Sydney.
The trade fits the needs of both the Saints and the Swan Hill product, with Dow's desire for more midfield minutes and his new side's want for midfield explosiveness a nice fit.
"I think the first five or six years of my career, I've learnt a lot and can only improve from here," he said.
"I've always played my best footy through the midfield, and I think I can provide that bit of pop out of stoppage as I showed when I played the Saints in round 21 (22 possessions and a goal)."
Dow links up with former Blues teammate Liam Stocker while also joining underage footy teammates Ben Patton and Jack Higgins at the club.
"I had a little session with a group of boys on Monday, which was great because I only know a couple of guys, which should make day one a bit easier," he said.
Fremantle livewire forward Liam Henry is the Saint's other big addition for 2024.
"I'm looking forward to uniting with Liam (Henry) for the first time," Dow said.
"I've watched a few of his games, and he's an exciting player."
