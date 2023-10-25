Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Former Bendigo Pioneer Paddy Dow opens up on move to St Kilda

NS
By Nathan Spicer
October 25 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Bendigo Pioneer star and number three draft pick Paddy Dow is excited to have landed at Moorabbin. Picture supplied
Former Bendigo Pioneer star and number three draft pick Paddy Dow is excited to have landed at Moorabbin. Picture supplied

Former Bendigo Pioneer star Paddy Dow has opened up on his trade to St Kilda.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.