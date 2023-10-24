Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

AFL Central Vic-affiliated netballers picked in state training squads

By Kieran Iles
October 25 2023 - 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine's Kyla Byrne and Gisborne's Dasha Taylor, are among a group of BFNL players selected in Victorian 17-and-under and 19-and-under training squads. Pictures by Darren Howe and Kieran Iles
Castlemaine's Kyla Byrne and Gisborne's Dasha Taylor, are among a group of BFNL players selected in Victorian 17-and-under and 19-and-under training squads. Pictures by Darren Howe and Kieran Iles

A SPRINKLING of netballers, who played in AFL Central Victoria-affiliated leagues in 2023, have been selected to train with state 19-and-under and 17-and-under squads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.