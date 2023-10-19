A new weekday morning train service from Castlemaine to Bendigo is set to start running next month.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards announced the new service - which will be introduced on November 20 as part of a new V/Line timetable - on Friday morning.
The extra train will leave Castlemaine at 7.20am and arrive in Bendigo at 7.45am.
Currently the first train from Castlemaine doesn't arrive until 8.20am.
Ms Edwards pointed out the service would ensure passengers could meet school bus and train connections, start work at 8am or have time to grab a coffee before their work day began.
Kangaroo Flat passengers would also benefit, with a 7.39am stop at their station.
The service would also free up more space on the first morning train from Southern Cross to Bendigo for Castlemaine and Kangaroo Flat passengers still wanting to use that service, Ms Edwards said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
For Echuca line passengers V/Line's new timetable would deliver time savings of up to seven minutes enabled by track upgrades that increase the speed trains can travel between Goornong and Echuca.
Savings of up to five minutes on the line were introduced in June, Ms Edwards said.
These time savings have been made possible with upgrades to a 60-kilomete section of track between Goornong and Echuca, allowing trains to travel at up to 100 kilometres an hour.
"We listened to the community and promised an extra early morning service to Bendigo for the people of Castlemaine and Kangaroo Flat and that's what we're delivering," Ms Edwards said.
"We're seeing significant upgrades to the regional rail network, delivering more services across Victoria and faster journeys between Bendigo and Echuca for locals and visitors."
Timetables and more information will be available from today at vline.com.au and PTV's journey planner app.
