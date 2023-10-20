Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Future Bendigo

Future Bendigo: El Nino sparks fears of a fiery summer

By Jacob Wallace
October 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA assistant chief fire officer Steve Alcock has warned of the quick transition from flood season into a fire season. Picture by Darren Howe.
CFA assistant chief fire officer Steve Alcock has warned of the quick transition from flood season into a fire season. Picture by Darren Howe.

After three successive years of wet La Nina weather patterns, landscapes and waterways around Greater Bendigo are thriving, with surveys of tree cover and vegetation growth recording their highest levels since 2000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.