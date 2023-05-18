The captain of the Bealiba fire station believes volunteering goes hand-in-hand with the running of a community.
Luke Smith first got involved in the Country Fire Authority (CFA) more than 20 years ago out of responsibility to help those around him, rather than a past time to keep himself busy.
The seasoned CFA volunteer said he and his fellow firefighters were there to help each other out in times of crisis and keep their neighbourhood safe when necessary.
"It is more so a responsibility when you grow up in a small community," he said.
"It is something you're sort of expected to do I suppose is chip in and help."
Mr Smith said the 300 person-strong farming area had a strong CFA base to draw from but the potential downside was everyone operated on the same season.
Which means in harvest time, all farmers are working hard on their own properties which can make it tricky to find volunteers.
Despite that, the station captain said his team still answered the call whenever they could.
"Anyone that you can depend on you know that when we get a call out that most likely if they are free they will be there," he said.
"Without them we have got nothing."
Mr Smith said not only the CFA, but almost all organisations which operated in Bealiba were volunteer-run and only survive by people doing their part to help.
"I think it is just a fact of if you want things to survive you have to do your bit," he said.
"If you don't do your bit then that part of the community will disappear ... someone has to pick up and do the work."
Mr Smith said they would "love to see" more people put their hand up to join the Bealiba CFA station and the doors were always open to new faces.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
